Update emerges on Liverpool starlet’s position at Blackburn Rovers amid Borussia Dortmund links

Blackburn Rovers loan man Tyler Morton is expected to see out the full season at Ewood Park, it has been said by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers maintained their strong relationship with Premier League giants Liverpool in the summer by recruiting midfielder Morton on a season-long deal.

It marked the third-straight season one of the Anfield outfit’s top talents has moved to Ewood Park on loan. Harvey Elliott first flourished in Lancashire during the 2020/21 campaign before Leighton Clarkson spent a slightly more challenging spell with Rovers last season.

Morton has certainly enjoyed a strong start to his time with Blackburn though. He’s been a mainstay in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s midfield and has even caught the eye of German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Now, an encouraging update has emerged on his immediate future with the Championship club.

The Lancashire Telegraph states that Liverpool have no plans to recall Morton from his Blackburn Rovers spell in January.

They’re said to be happy with his development under Tomasson’s watch and he’s expected to see out the full duration of the agreed spell at Ewood Park.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Kicking on with Rovers…

Given the progress made over the first half of the season, there’s no need for Liverpool to bring Morton back. He’s not in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI yet and with plenty of options ahead of him, a spell with Blackburn Rovers gaining valuable experience seems best for his development.

The 20-year-old’s success in Lancashire will only strengthen the link between the two clubs too, so hopefully Rovers can reap the benefits of the relationship for years to come.

For now though, the full focus will be on getting the best out of Morton as they push to earn a surprise promotion to the Premier League.