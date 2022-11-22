‘They’ll claim a narrow win’ – Ipswich Town v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Portsmouth head to Portman Road in the EFL Trophy Round of 32 later tonight, where they face League One rivals Ipswich Town.

Both teams have performed well in the league so far this season, with Ipswich currently sat in 2nd place of the table and Pompey in 7th.

The Tractor Boys go into tonight’s game unbeaten in their last six outings in all competitions whilst Pompey have lost just one of their last 10 in all competitions.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for tonight’s game…

Luke Phelps

“Portsmouth, although they’re proving tough to beat, are a bit inconsistent for me this season. They have some good players in their ranks but in the league they’re drawing too many games.

“Ipswich meanwhile look commanding. I think they’ll be in and around the top two places come the end of the season and tonight, at Portman Road, I think they’ll claim a narrow win.

“It won’t be easy against a Pompey side who gave them a good game back in October, but I think Ipswich will win this one again.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Portsmouth

James Ray

“For me, this one will only go one way.

“Ipswich Town’s strength in depth has meant they’ve been fielding strong sides in the EFL Trophy, adding a sprinkle of youth talent into the XIs too. As for Portsmouth, they’re enduring a torrid time with injuries and although they’ve also been fielding pretty strong teams in this tournament, the injuries will limit their options.

“Pompey do have some promising youngsters they can call upon if they wish but I think Ipswich Town will have too much for them. I’m going for a routine home win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 3-0 Portsmouth