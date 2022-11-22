Swansea City secure long-term future of emerging midfielder

Swansea City midfielder Azeem Abdulai has signed a new contract until the summer of 2025, it has been confirmed.

Swansea City have seen a number of young talents push through their youth ranks and break into the senior side over the years.

Attacking midfielder Ollie Cooper is the latest to do so, making a first-team spot his own in the early stages of this season.

Another promising talent looking to do so is versatile 19-year-old Abdulai, who made his first appearances for the Swans’ senior side in August. He came off the bench to feature against Oxford United in the EFL Cup, finding game time back in the academy since.

Now, as announced on the official club website, Abdulai’s development has been rewarded with a new deal.

The Championship club have confirmed that the defensive midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence, has signed a new contract until the summer of 2025. It comes after just over a year with the Swans having signed last summer after his Leicester City release.

One to watch?

Abdulai has already been involved in the first-team picture under Russell Martin having made his debut earlier this season, so it will be hoped that he can kick on and develop over the course of his new deal.

It also comes as a show of faith in the youngster’s talents and potential, so it will now be down to him to prove he’s got what it takes to make the grade in South Wales.

It will be interesting to see if Abdulai can force his way into Martin’s side again this season or if he continues to find the majority of his game time for the U21s.