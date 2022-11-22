Significant update emerges on Watford player’s future at loan club

Watford’s loaned out winger Kwadwo Baah could see his time with Fortuna Dusseldorf cut short in January, a report from BILD has said.

Watford sent young winger Baah on loan to German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer.

It was a move that left some supporters surprised and since, the 19-year-old hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot. The former Rochdale starlet has played only seven times across all competitions, all coming off the bench.

Now, reports from Germany have said a winter recall could be on the cards.

BILD has said that Fortuna Dusseldorf are ready and willing to let go of Baah and Watford will recall him if they can find him another club to spend the second half of the season on loan with.

Fortuna Dusseldorf negotiated a permanent option to be included in the deal, but that has been out of the question since the start of the loan given the size of the fee.

Best for all?

As touched on before, Baah’s loan left people surprised from the get-go. Fans at Vicarage Road have been keen to see him given a chance in yellow and black but injury has limited his chances.

He made a promising breakthrough with Rochdale and his electric pace could make him a danger for defences.

At 19, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him but it could be best for him to be given a new loan in the EFL over the rest of the season. Baah has proven he can be a danger in League One, so maybe that could be a better destination for him.