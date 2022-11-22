QPR man linked with Bournemouth and Everton hints at potential future exit

QPR and Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng says he wants to play in the Premier League one day, ‘whether that’s with QPR or with another team’.

Dieng, 27, has recently been linked with a number of teams too, including Ligue 1 sides Monaco and Lille, as well as Bournemouth and Everton.

Currently away at the World Cup with Senegal, Dieng has spoken out on his future ambitions in an interview with Swiss outlet 20 Minutes, where he said (via Sport Witness):

“I am currently signed to QPR, but it’s no secret: I want to play in the Premier League, whether that’s with QPR or with another team.”