QPR boss Mick Beale’s stance on Rangers job revealed + seven-figure compensation fee also revealed

An emerging report from Daily Record claims that QPR boss Mick Beale is leading the race for the Rangers job, and that he’s also interested in taking on the job.

Rangers parted ways with Giovanni van Bronckhorst last night. It was said before that former Rangers no.2 Beale would be the club’s preferred choice to come in should van Bronckhorst leave, and the QPR boss was quickly installed as a contender.

Daily Record are now saying Beale is in fact leading the race for the Ibrox job, whilst also claiming that Beale is interested in the role as well.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Another separate report from Daily Record says that Rangers will have to pay around £1.5million compensation for Beale.

Beale’s QPR currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table after an impressive season so far, though the R’s did lose their last three before the World Cup break.

Beale on the way to Ibrox?

The move certainly makes sense from a Rangers point of view, given Beale’s ties to the club and how well he did when he was last at the club alongside Steven Gerrard.

But Rangers are already looking set to have pay van Bronckhorst and his backroom team somewhere in the region of £3.5million and now QPR potentially £1.5million, which is a lot of money to go through a managerial change.

Whether the Gers will actually cough up all that money remains to be seen. But there certainly looks to be a nervy 24 hours ahead for QPR fans who’ve warmed to Beale since his summer appointment.

QPR aren’t back in action until they host Burnley next month.