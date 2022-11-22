Preston North End to hold talks over immediate future of midfielder

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed he will speak with Adam O’Reilly to discuss his immediate future after returning from his St. Pat’s loan spell.

Preston North End midfielder O’Reilly has spent much of his career to date out on loan gaining senior experience away from Deepdale.

He arrived from Ireland in 2017 and has spent spells in non-league football and back over in Ireland since.

Most recently, he spent the 2022 League of Ireland campaign with St. Pat’s, and he proved to be a big hit. O’Reilly successfully nailed down a starting spot with the Irish outfit, managing two goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Now, with St. Pat’s season done, O’Reilly is coming back to Lancashire, and Lilywhites boss Lowe is planning talks.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Lowe moved to praise the 21-year-old for his strong spell back in his native and confirmed he will be holding talks with the youngster over his immediate future soon. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s due back in the building this week for a conversation with him and his agent.

“He’s done fantastically well Adam, hasn’t he?

“What we want Adam to do is, at the moment with us and how well we’re doing, what I don’t want Adam to do is come back and sit around. He’s raring to go. He’s had a good time at St Pat’s and we want him to continue that in some form.

“I’ll sit down with Adam and his representatives in the next week or so and we’ll sort something out.

“We’ll have a private conversation about it and thrash out what we think is best for him and for us.”

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

What could 2023 hold for O’Reilly?

It certainly seems that Lowe is a big admirer of O’Reilly’s recent work, but his situation needs to be resolved.

The talented midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and, as the Preston North End boss said, it’s important that he maintains momentum and kicks on after a fruitful spell with St. Pat’s.

Whether he does so in the first-team with Preston North End or if it’s out on loan again, it remains to be seen.

After multiple spells away though, you get the feeling a shot at first-team football with the Lilywhites needs to come sooner rather than later, especially with the end of his contract coming at the end of the season.