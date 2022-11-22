Out of favour Coventry City man expected to make permanent exit in the summer

Coventry City striker Tyler Walker is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, Coventry Live has said.

Coventry City added Walker to their ranks back in the summer of 2020, signing him from Nottingham Forest.

The striker had enjoyed fruitful spells on loan with Mansfield Town and Lincoln City in the two seasons prior and managed a respectable return of eight goals and three assists in 33 games in his debut campaign with the Sky Blues.

However, since then, the goals have dried up and he’s found limited game time.

Now, a report from Coventry Live has said that the expectation is that Walker will move on when his deal with the club expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

A winter departure isn’t out of the question but it will likely depend on whether or not Coventry City can add another striker to their ranks in January. If so, a mid-season exit could come to fruition to land the club a fee, but a summer exit seems the most likely scenario.

Best for all?

Be it a winter or summer exit, a move away from Coventry City looks as though it would be best for Walker.

The 26-year-old has been prolific in League One and League Two before, so he shouldn’t be without suitors at those levels. He’s not been able to put it together consistently enough in the Championship though, and as he’s down the pecking order somewhat under Mark Robins, regular game time won’t be easy to come by.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, but it will be hoped that Walker can find the scoring touch that saw him earn a move to Coventry City just over two years ago,