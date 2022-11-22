Middlesbrough unable to recall midfielder, report reveals

Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero will be unable to return to Teesside before the Championship season ends, as no recall clause was added to his loan deal, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough allowed Payero to depart on a season-long loan back to his home country, with Boca Juniors taking the Argentine on a temporary basis. He made 14 appearances, scoring one goal during that time, as Boca Juniors claimed the league title.

The loan deal featured an option for Boca Juniors to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent deal after 12 months, yet with a new man in the dugout at Middlesbrough in Michael Carrick, there has been speculation surrounding Payero’s deal and a potential recall, especially given the Argentina season has now finished.

However, the report from Teesside Live reveals that no such clause was added and the earliest he could return to Middlesbrough would be in the summer. Although Boca Juniors could well have something to say about that, as they could look to exercise their option to buy the player outright.

Payero would not have been the answer…

Middlesbrough signed Payero in the summer of 2021, and despite some flashes of quality in the first-team, he didn’t really make his mark. A move away from Teesside looked the best option and even if he was to return, there is no guarantee he would be any improvement on his previous showings in a Boro shirt or what is already at their disposal currently.

Also with Carrick, he has deployed a 4-4-2 formation in all of his games in charge of Middlesbrough so far. Payero prefers to operate as a number 10 and so he may have been shoehorned into the side to accommodate him or played out of position, and this may have stunted his development further.

There may have been more demand for a recall if he had impressed out on loan, but one goal in 14 appearances means even if Boro had included a recall clause in his loan contract, they may not have exercised the option anyway.