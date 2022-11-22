Loaned out Derby County man makes honest admission on possible permanent exit

Derby County’s loaned out midfielder Krystian Bielik has said he’s open to leaving the club permanently in January, adding he hopes the World Cup can put him in the shop window.

Birmingham City recruited Bielik on loan from Derby County in the summer.

The Polish midfielder has made a good impression in his time at St. Andrew’s to date too, earning himself a place in the Poland squad for the Qatar World Cup. He’ll have the chance to make his debut in the prestigious competition against Mexico on Tuesday afternoon too.

Now though, Bielik has opened up on what the January transfer window could have in store for him.

Speaking with Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy (quotes via Birmingham Live), the loaned out Derby County midfielder said that he’s open to a permanent exit, adding he hopes that strong performances in the World Cup could recoup the Rams some of the money they paid for him in 2019.

Here’s what he had to say:

“They [Derby County] didn’t make any obstacles, they let me go on loan.

“Probably also with the hope that if I perform well in Qatar, maybe I will be able to get back the money they paid for me, that they invested in me If there is a good offer for me after the World Cup and Derby accepts it, then all I have to do is leave and help financially.

“I am in contact with the head coach all the time. He said that he was the last person who would make obstacles for me by force, he did not want a prisoner in his ranks.

“I wish that it was so, that I would show up, that someone would be interested in me,” he went on to add.

“I went through a lot, many negative emotions appeared in me. It’s all behind me.

“I believe that life will give it back to me in the end and that in the near future I will be able to play at the highest level of my dreams. My dream has always been the Premier League. But I know that nothing comes for free, I have to show on the pitch that I am worth it.”

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Could his future lie away from Pride Park?

Bielik is under contract with Derby County until the summer of 2024, so there’s no rush to strike a permanent deal.

They will want to recoup as much of the reported fee of up to £10m they paid Arsenal for Bielik over three years ago, but there’s still time for that to happen. His loan with Birmingham City runs through until the summer, and they’ll be hopeful of keeping him for the duration of the initial agreement too.

As he said himself though, Bielik has a good chance to attract some suitors over in Qatar. So if he can impress, there’s no reason why another club might not look to swoop in this winter.