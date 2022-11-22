Journalist says Championship ace will be ‘high up’ on Burnley’s list of January targets

Pete O’Rourke thinks Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare will be ‘pretty high up’ on Burnley’s list of January transfer targets.

O’Hare, 24, enjoyed a solid season in the Championship with Coventry City last time out, featuring in all but one of his side’s 46 league outings, scoring five and assisting eight more.

It led to a summer of transfer speculation with Burnley making moves to sign O’Hare, but for an unfortunate injury scuppering his move to Turf Moor.

O’Hare has recently made his comeback, featuring seven times in the Championship so far this season and grabbing himself two assists.

But speaking ahead of the January transfer window, Football Insider’s O’Rourke has offered his thoughts on O’Hare to Burnley, saying:

“This has been a long-standing interest from Burnley. I think if he hadn’t got that injury at the start of August, we could have seen Callum O’Hare probably sign for Burnley before the transfer window closed.”

Burnley currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table after an impressive season so far.

An immediate return to the Premier League looks to be on the cards and January could well be another busy transfer window with Vincent Kompany and his side.

O’Rourke continued:

“Vincent Kompany is a big admirer of O’Hare and his team are going really well at the minute in the Championship, trying to win promotion and I’m sure the owners will be looking to back him in the transfer market if he is looking to add to the squad in January and I’m sure Callum O’Hare will be pretty high up there on his list of targets.

“But a bit like with Gyokeres, you’ve got Coventry under new ownership. They won’t want to send out the wrong signals by losing their best players in this upcoming transfer window.”

Local businessman Doug King recently acquired a majority stake in Coventry City, pending EFL approval, and so the Sky Blues might now have fresh ambitions going into the January transfer window.

O’Hare to Burnley…

It would still be a good move for both Burnley and O’Hare. But Coventry’s new off-field situation could dictate their upcoming January transfer window and it might see them place more emphasis on keeping players like O’Hare.

And that might be especially true given the fact that Coventry have shot up the Championship table in recent weeks – they might now have top-six ambitions of their own and so they could be even more keen on keeping their key players at the club.

Burnley certainly have the firepower to make the move happen and it’ll definitely be interesting to see if they make another effort to sign O’Hare in January.