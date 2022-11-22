Ipswich Town could poach Plymouth Argyle ace in January

Ipswich Town are keen on Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker, reports TWTD.

Whittaker, 21, is currently on loan at Plymouth Argyle where he’s scored seven and assisted five in 19 League One outings so far this season.

His side sit in 1st place of the third tier table as things stand – just two points and a place in front of Ipswich Town in 2nd.

But an emerging report from TWTD claims that Whittaker is wanted by Ipswich Town ahead of January, and now another report from Swansea Independent has potentially confirmed that interest.

Swansea Independent’s report says that, whilst no official contact has been made regarding Whittaker, there is ‘some substance’ to the news.