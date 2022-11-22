‘Back to winning ways’ – Plymouth Argyle v Charlton Athletic prediction: The72

Plymouth Argyle host Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Charlton Athletic travel down to the south coast to face Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy round of 32 tonight.

The Green Army currently sit in 1st place of the League One table and after tonight’s game, they aren’t back in action until next month.

The Addicks though are set to play Stockport County in the FA Cup later this week.

Plymouth haven’t won in their last three, having to settle for draws in the previous two League One outings, whereas Charlton in 14th haven’t won in two.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I reckon Charlton boss Ben Garner will be a little frustrated that his side don’t get a proper rest during this World Cup. Cup competitions mean his side have a heavy fixture list and he’ll have one eye on what is a winnable FA Cup clash v Stockport County later this week.

“Plymouth meanwhile will be raring to get back to winning ways and a visit from Charlton is a good opportunity to do so, with the Addicks having been inconsistent throughout this season so far.

“There is a gulf in class between these two sides and with Plymouth able to rest up after this game, I think they’ll throw everything at trying to get a win.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Charlton Athletic

James Ray

“Both the Pilgrims and the Addicks have taken the chance to rotate their squads in the EFL Trophy so far this season, giving fringe players or emerging youngsters an opportunity to stake a claim for a more regular role.

“That will more than likely continue here, making this a tricky one to call.

“Obviously, Charlton Athletic got the better of Plymouth Argyle in emphatic fashion earlier this campaign. That result still stands out given just how strong Schumacher’s side have been since, but they might struggle to replicate that success here.

“I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Charlton Athletic