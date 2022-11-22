‘At the moment…’ – Manager speaks out on Luton Town-linked player

AFC Portchester boss Dave Carter says that Luton Town-linked Harrison Brook is ‘happy where he is’ right now.
Brook, 19, has recently been linked with both Luton Town and League One side Cheltenham Town.
The youngster plays non-league football for Wessex side AFC Portchester, and was once on the books at Portsmouth as a youngster.
Now though, Brook is being linked with a return to the Football League, but Portchester boss Carter says that Brook is happy playing for his side right now.
He recently told The News:
“Harrison’s had Luton, Cheltenham and another pro club to watch him – and is definitely the right age to be looked at.
“At the moment he’s happy where he is, he’s got his confidence, he’s playing well and wants to progress with us as a club.”
Little is known about Brook, other than his Pompey past and the fact that he now has both Luton Town and Cheltenham eyeing him up.
But Carter gave a further insight into what kind of player he is, saying:
“Harrison’s got absolutely bags of pace, his first touch is fantastic, his movement is brilliant. He’s a very, very good player, especially at our level.”
January move in the offing?
It’s difficult to say. Luton Town or even Cheltenham would surely have the firepower and the pull to bring in a non-league player, and Brook would be unlikely to turn down this kind of opportunity.
But whether either side really will make a move remains to be seen.
Luton Town have just undergone a managerial change and so what their January transfer window might look like is hard to predict – Edwards may want to bring in some first-team players in a bid to put his own stamp on his new side.
Should Brook arrive then he’d surely go straight into youth team, or Luton could loan him straight out to another EFL side like they did with Aribim Pepple.
Luton Town return to action v Middlesbrough next month.