34-cap international makes short-term Blackburn Rovers exit

Blackburn Rovers defender Louie Annesley has completed a short-term loan move to National League side Barnet, it has been announced.

Blackburn Rovers centre-back Annesley has spent the vast majority of his time with the Championship club playing for their academy sides.

However, the 22-year-old is experienced on the international stage, playing 34 times for the Gibraltar national team as either a centre-back or a defensive midfielder.

He has gained some senior experience out on loan away from Ewood Park before and now, he’s made a new temporary move away from the club.

As announced on Blackburn Rovers’ official website, Annesley has sealed a short-term return to National League side Barnet.

Annesley previously spent time at The Hive from July 2017 until March 2018 before heading to Gibraltar later that year. He’s now back with Barnet on loan though, signing on a one-month loan deal that will run through until December 20th.

Best for Annesley?

At 22, it seems the rest time for Annesley to be out gaining more senior experience at a club level.

He only made his Blackburn Rovers debut earlier this season and he has spent time playing first-team football with Lincoln FC and on loan at Woking before, but more senior game time could be best for his development.

Annesley’s contract at Ewood Park runs out at the end of this season, so it seems some important months are on the horizon for the versatile defender if he’s to try and forge a career for himself with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

For now though, the focus will be on impressing with Barnet after sealing his short-term return.