3 Morgan Whittaker replacements Plymouth Argyle should consider amid Ipswich Town rumours

Plymouth Argyle’s loaned in forward Morgan Whittaker has been a big hit since arriving in the summer.

Plymouth Argyle recruited Whittaker from Swansea City on a temporary basis ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, and he’s quickly become a firm favourite at Home Park.

Whittaker’s tally of seven goals and five assists have been crucial in the Pilgrims’ success and his form has reportedly caught the eyes of League One rivals Ipswich Town.

Now, amid the claims of the Tractor Boys’ interest, we look at three potential replacements Plymouth Argyle should consider…

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

It might not be easy trying to take one of their divisional rivals’ best players, but Collins could be an ideal addition if Whittaker’s loan spell is brought to an abrupt end in the January transfer window.

Like Whittaker, Collins is in firing form and can play as an attacking midfielder, left winger or striker.

Collins has 17 goal contributions in 23 games this season, managing 10 goals and seven assists for Bristol Rovers.

Ruben Rodrigues – Notts County

Rodrigues has cemented himself as one of the National League’s best players since joining Notts County in 2020. His output hasn’t quite matched that of last season yet, but he remains a key player for the fifth-tier table toppers.

The Portuguese star looks destined for a chance in the EFL at some point and Plymouth Argyle could be wise to offer him a chance to prove himself.

Reyes Cleary – West Brom

It has been said that Cleary could head out on loan in January and he too could be a brilliant replacement for Whittaker.

The powerful 18-year-old mainly operates as a striker or left-winger and has been prolific for West Brom U21s while playing on the left, netting 11 goals in seven Premier League 2 games. At 18, he’s still a raw talent and it would be a big ask to replace Whittaker in his first loan away from The Hawthorns, but he could be a big hit at Home Park.