3 Joao Pedro replacements Watford should consider amid claims of revived Newcastle United interest

Watford star Joao Pedro drew plenty of interest in the summer, and new rumours have emerged ahead of the January transfer window.

Watford’s Brazilian talisman Pedro was on the radar of Newcastle United in the summer but a move failed to materialise.

Football Insider has said the starlet is subject of new, strong interest from the Magpies ahead of January too.

Now, with that in mind, here are three potential replacements Watford should have in mind…

Thiago Borbas – River Plate Montevideo

If Watford want to keep looking at South America as a fruitful region for recruitment, Borbas should be their number one target. The Uruguayan starlet is a powerful forward who can also be deployed on a right and looks set for a bright future.

Borbas, 20, managed 19 goals and seven assists in the Uruguayan top-flight last season, proving himself as one of the country’s most promising young attackers.

By moving in January, Watford could get in ahead of some top clubs who will surely be taking notice of Borbas soon.

Kevin Denkey – Cercle Brugge

Togo international Denkey is enjoying the best season of his young career to date, notching seven goals and six assists in 18 games for Belgian side Cercle Brugge this campaign.

He’s started to add more goals to his game and his assist tally shows he could be valuable in linking up with some of Watford’s star men like Ismaila Sarr.

At 21, Denkey has the best years of his career ahead of him but he is tied down to a long-term deal until 2026.

Cameron Archer – Aston Villa

If the Hornets would rather look at a domestic option, there’s arguably few that could be better for them than Archer.

He flourished in his first Championship stint last season and after being kept at Villa Park for a first-team role in the early stages of this season, he’s got nowhere near enough minutes.

A stint in the second-tier with Watford could be perfect for his development and would see Bilic add a deadly finisher to his attacking ranks.