Report shares major update on Jerry Yates’ Blackpool future with Rangers leading the race

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Blackpool are ready to cash in on star man Jerry Yates.

Yates, 26, has been at Bloomfield Road since a summer 2020 move from Rotherham United.

However, Nixon says that the Tangerines are looking to sell Yates and that Scottish giants Rangers are at the front of the queue.

Yates started out his football journey at Rotherham United, making his way through the youth ranks to first-team reckoning.

His early career saw him make loan moves to the likes of Harrogate Town, Swindon Town and Carlisle United.

Scoring goals on his travels away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium saw him move on to Blackpool.

And now according to Nixon, Blackpool are ready to cash in on him.

A number of clubs, including Bournemouth and West Ham, are said to have sent scouts to spy on him over recent games.

A burst of seven goals – including three braces – over four recent games will have added a degree of interest in the Doncaster-born hitman.

Thoughts…

It’s a difficult one is this situation. Do Blackpool stick to their guns and keep hold of Yates who, with nine goals, is their leading scorer this season?

Or, looking at his form, do they look to cash in with a sale that allows them to make a replacement move in the January transfer window?

Blackpool are protected to some degree by the fact that their leading goalscorer previously signed a contract extension until 2024. The club also has the option of a further year.

Blackpool are said to have placed a £4million asking price on Jerry Yates’ head. That figure would be enough to sign a replacement in January.

The Seasiders sit 23rd in the Championship table, a point and goal difference away from safety.

Necessity and survival might force their hand regarding Yates. With a number of clubs said interested, they shouldn’t struggle to make a sale.