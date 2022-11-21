Report says Newcastle United have a strong interest in Championship ace ahead of January

Newcastle United ‘have a strong interest’ in Watford’s Joao Pedro ahead of the January transfer window, reports Football Insider.

Pedro, 21, was wanted by Newcastle United last summer. The Brazilian was subject of a £30million transfer saga which never materialised, but the Magpies are said to have retained an interest.

Football Insider report that Eddie Howe’s side have been ‘closely monitoring’ the Hornets striker since, and that the Premier League side are mulling over a January offer for Pedro.

So far this season, Pedro has scored six goals in 17 Championship outings, grabbing two assists as well. His side currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table and are back in action against Hull City next month.

Newcastle meanwhile sit in 3rd place of the Premier League table after an impressive season so far, with the Magpies just two points behind Manchester City in 2nd and seven behind leaders Arsenal.

Pedro on the move in January?

Midway through what is a sublime season so far, Newcastle United might well stock up in January in a bid to keep their form going throughout the entirety of this season.

That being said, Howe might look to bring in more proven Premier League players in January.

Pedro is still a very young player and whilst he’s shown a lot of promise, he hasn’t quite cut in the Premier League just yet – he’s not exactly been unstoppable in the Championship this season either.

He certainly looks like a player for the future though and if Newcastle have a bit of money to spend in January, bringing in Pedro wouldn’t be a bad shout at all.

For Watford and Slaven Bilic though, they’ll surely be desperate to keep hold of Pedro as they eye up an automatic return to the Premier League.