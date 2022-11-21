Rangers weighing up pre-contract deal for Norwich City man

Rangers are weighing up a pre-contract offer for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, reports claim.

McLean, 30, sees his Norwich City contract expire at the end of this season. The 28-cap Scottish international has been with the Canaries since joining from Aberdeen in 2018 and he’s so far made 138 appearances for the club.

But ahead of January, reports coming out of Scotland (via Daily Record) say that Rangers are interested in McLean, and that the Ibrox club are weighing up a pre-contract offer for the Norwich City man.

Dean Smith’s Norwich currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table and McLean has been an important player once again, featuring 18 times in the Championship so far this season.

Rangers meanwhile find themselves in 2nd place of the Scottish top flight table – nine points behind Celtic as their campaign pauses for the World Cup.

Pre-contract deal in the offing?

Clubs will never want their players to agree pre-contract deals with other clubs midway through the season, as it might show that the player isn’t totally focused on matters at hand.

And for Norwich, that might help to derail any promotion chances they might have this season, as McLean remains a key player for the club in what’s been a turbulent season so far.

This punter fancies his chances 👀 pic.twitter.com/DHv3I1PYOe — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) November 20, 2022

Smith’s side have been inconsistent throughout but they still have a lot of quality in their ranks, and they have a definite chance of promotion this season.

The club will of course want McLean to stick around for the long-term as he’s an important player for them. But a move to Rangers might be enticing for McLean who could yet fancy a new challenge after several years at Carrow Road.

Norwich return to action v Swansea City next month.