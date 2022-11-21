Millwall keen on Welsh international, says reporter

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Millwall boss Gary Rowett is keen on bringing Dylan Levitt into the Championship.

Levitt is currently on the books at Dundee United and is away at the World Cup with Wales, where he will be looking to add to his 13 caps when Wales take on USA on Monday.

Young midfielder Levitt started out his football journey at Old Trafford. He came up through the youth ranks but did not make the breakthrough to the first team.

Loan moves out to Charlton Athletic and Croatian side NK Istra were followed by one to Dundee United last season.

A longer run at Tannadice Park saw The Terrors bring him from Old Trafford on a permanent move this summer.

So far this season, 22-year-old Levitt has made 14 SPL appearances, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Now though, Nixon states that Millwall and Rowett have been watching the talented midfielder and are keen to bring him to the New Den and Championship football.

Thoughts…

Levitt would be a good move for Millwall to make come January. The Lions are sat 6th in the Championship table on 31 points.

It is a tightly-contested play-off fringe with five teams within one win of claiming that 6th spot.

Levitt would come with a good football pedigree from his time at Manchester United. That coaching and exposure – plus his time in the SPL – would make him a good acquisition for the London side.

He is also a 13-cap Wales international and should add to that tally when the World Cup gets underway in Qatar.

There is very little that can be said that would indicate that this would be a bad move – Millwall’s player recruitment has been shrewd in the past couple of seasons and expect them to have done their due diligence on Levitt too.

Indeed, it should be a move that Millwall pursue come the opening of the January transfer window.