‘In the running’ – Pundit makes Mick Beale prediction as Rangers job opens up

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd believes QPR boss and former Rangers no.2 Mick Beale will ‘definitely be someone who is in the running’ for the vacant Rangers job.

Rangers have sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager this morning.

Earlier this month, reports said that QPR boss Beale would be Rangers’ first-choice manager to replace van Bronckhorst should he get the sack, and now former Gers striker Boyd has weighed in on the matter.

Speaking on Sky Sports this morning (via Glasgow Times), Boyd said of Beale to Ibrox:

“There is a lot of attraction [to the Rangers job]. The obvious one right now would be Michael Beale.

“He is someone who turned down the Wolves job not so long ago. For what he done under Steven Gerrard the Rangers fans remember that.

“They are extremely proud that he was part of that team that delivered 55 for the football club. There is an obvious connection there.”

Beale made a name for himself at Rangers when he was no.2 to Steven Gerrard. The pair guided Rangers to the Scottish top flight title in 2021 before taking on the Aston Villa job.

Last summer though, Beale left to become QPR boss. But he was almost on the move again earlier this season, when Wolves tried and failed to poach him from west London.

“He maybe turned down Wolves because he had wind that something was going to happen at Ibrox and he was prepared to wait for that,” Boyd continued.

“We don’t know. He will definitely be someone who is in the running.”

Thoughts?

Beale may well be in the bookies’ lists to take on the Rangers job, because of the connection.

But Beale turning down the Wolves job should give a pretty clear indication that Beale doesn’t want to move on right now, and so Rangers might have to quickly turn their attentions elsewhere.

At QPR, Beale has laid down the early foundations for a successful, long-term project and he surely won’t want to leave that right now, and to return to a club where he’s already achieved success.

Beale is a manager who seems like he wants new challenges all the time and right now, he’s in the midst of a challenging time at QPR with his side’s form having plummeted.

As it stands, it seems unlikely that Beale will leave for Rangers during this international break.