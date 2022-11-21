‘If not in January…’ – Transfer insider discusses Everton’s interest in QPR star and makes 2023 prediction

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has tipped Everton to bring in a goalkeeper next year, with QPR’s Seny Dieng a target.

Dieng, 27, has recently been linked with a number of English and European clubs, including the likes of Bournemouth, Everton, Monaco, and Lille.

The Senegalese international is currently away at the World Cup in Qatar but speaking to This Is Futbol, O’Rourke has discussed Dieng’s QPR future and Everton’s potential interest.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

He said:

“He’s a top goalkeeper Dieng, he’s going to the World Cup with Senegal, probably as back-up to Edouard Mendy, but he’s proven himself in the Championship as a top goalkeeper.”

Dieng had to be patient to get his chance as QPR’s no.1, but in the past three seasons he’s been the club’s first-choice stopper and he’s featured in all 21 of his side’s games so far this season, even grabbing himself a goal in the 2-2 draw at Sunderland back in August.

Everton meanwhile are struggling in the Premier League. Frank Lampard’s side sit in 17th place of the table and the upcoming January transfer window could yet be a busy one for the Toffees.

“I think goalkeeper is an area of the team that Everton will be looking to strengthen, if not in January, then definitely in the summer,” O’Rourke went on to say.

“Asmir Begovic is out of contract in the summer, so they will definitely need some cover for Jordan Pickford.”

Dieng on the move in 2023?

It could potentially be that way, but it might depend on whether Everton make a move, and whether or not Dieng would want to play as no.2 at Goodison Park.

Pickford remains the first-choice goalkeeper there and whilst a Premier League move will always be attractive to players in the Championship, whether or not Dieng would really fancy playing back-up remains to be seen.

This punter fancies his chances 👀 pic.twitter.com/DHv3I1PYOe — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) November 20, 2022

He’s under contract at QPR until 2024 and so the club won’t be in any rush to sell. But come next summer, if the club can’t agree new terms then they might be open to offers for Dieng, who’ll only have a year left on his deal.

QPR return to action v Burnley next month.