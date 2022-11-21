Comment: Watford should reignite interest in £5m striker if Joao Pedro leaves for Newcastle United in January

Reports are linking Watford striker Joao Pedro with a move to Newcastle United ahead of January, coming after a summer of speculation linking the Brazilian with a move to Tyneside.

Pedro was close to joining Newcastle United last summer. The move fell through but it seems like the Magpies have retained an interest, with Football Insider claiming that Eddie Howe’s side could make another move in January.

Watford currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table after returning to form under manager Slaven Bilic, who will surely be desperate to keep hold of Pedro beyond January.

But if the board decide to sell up, then they could yet find a perfect replacement in Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

£5million for Yates…

Yates has been heavily linked with a move away from Championship strugglers Blackpool in recent weeks. His side currently sit in 23rd place of the table but Yates has been in fine form, having scored nine goals and assisted two so far in the Championship this season.

The Sun claimed yesterday that Rangers are leading the race to sign Yates in January, who is currently valued at £5million – it comes after Watford were mentioned alongside Yates earlier in the season.

If Watford sell Pedro to Newcastle then they’ll be in for a decent payday, and so Bilic might yet be given some transfer money to work with in the New Year.

And signing Yates would be a shrewd move as he’s a similar player to Pedro – he’s a pacey striker who likes to be get in behind defences, but who also likes to operate within the vicinity of the goal.

He’s a real poacher who’s coming into form this season, and his goals tally so far proves how much he’s improved in the second tier.

A move to Rangers would be an attractive option for Yates but with Watford eyeing a return to the Premier League, Yates might yet be more inclined to join the Hornets should they reignite their interest in the Blackpool man.