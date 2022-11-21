Club who are reportedly keen on QPR boss Mick Beale have sacked their manager, reports claim

Rangers have reportedly sacked manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Glasgow Times are reporting that Rangers have sacked van Bronckhorst after less than a year in charge.

And one name who’s reportedly been on Rangers’ radar for a while now is QPR boss Mick Beale, with Football Insider reporting earlier this month that the R’s boss is Rangers’ ‘top target’ to replace van Bronckhorst.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Beale previously worked as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 at Ibrox before following the Liverpool legend to Aston Villa.

But Beale left to take on the QPR job last summer and he’s since enjoyed a lot of success, with Wolves having already tried to poach him from west London.

Beale eventually rejected the approach from Wolves, opting to stay with QPR.

Should QPR be worried?

Beale to Rangers is an easy link for outlets to make, given the QPR boss’ previous ties to the club.

And it’s a huge job opening that will get a lot of interest over the coming weeks, but if Beale really wanted to leave the club so soon then he would probably have taken on the Wolves job last month.

Beale has often spoken about his ambitions to manage in the Premier League and taking on the Rangers job could eventually land him a Premier League job in the future, like what happened with Gerrard.

This punter fancies his chances 👀 pic.twitter.com/DHv3I1PYOe — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) November 20, 2022

But at QPR, Beale has a more defined route to the Premier League and after his side’s form has dwindled in recent weeks, he surely won’t want to leave now.

Football can move fast though and QPR will surely want no contact from Rangers regarding the availability of their manager.

QPR return to action v Burnley next month.