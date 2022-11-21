Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Can you guess which season these 12 QPR pictures are from?

Luke Phelps
21 November 2022
QPR go into this World Cup break as the most out-of-form team in the Championship, after a run of three-straight defeats.

And the R’s are winless in their last five with Mick Beale’s side having dropped down into 7th place of the Championship table in time for the World Cup.

It comes after a strong start to the campaign but QPR are certainly struggling now, and this current break has come at a good time for them.

And without any Championship football for a month, why not try your hand at our latest QPR quiz, and see if you can score 100%!

Which season is this picture from?

