Can you guess which season these 12 Plymouth Argyle pictures are from?

Despite drawing 2-2 away at Burton Albion on Saturday, Plymouth Argyle remain at the top of the League One table.

The Green Army have enjoyed a blistering season so far, with Steven Schumacher’s side being the early pacesetters in the third tier.

And after a near-miss last time round, a top-six finish looks to be the very least on Plymouth’s agenda this season.

But with no League One football for a couple of weeks, why not try your hand at our latest Plymouth Argyle quiz, in which you have to guess which season these 12 pictures are from.

Can you score 100%?