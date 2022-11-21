Can you guess which season these 12 Bolton Wanderers pictures are from?

Bolton Wanderers claimed a 2-1 comeback win v Fleetwood Town in League One on Saturday.

Second half goals from Conor Bradley and Dapo Afolayan handed Bolton Wanderers an impressive 2-1 win against Fleetwood over the weekend, leaving them in 5th place of the table.

Ian Evatt’s side have now lost just one of their last six league fixtures.

League One football will pause for two weeks now as the World Cup gets underway.

