Portsmouth boss speaks out on links to Newcastle United man

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has spoken to The News about the possibility of signing Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie.

Portsmouth have enjoyed a successful season so far, sitting in 5th place in the League One table after 16 games played. They have played a couple of games less than the majority of the sides around them, and so winning their games in hand could take them within touching distance of the top two.

With that in mind, Pompey could be looking towards the January transfer window as a means of bringing in reinforcements and bolstering their squad, in the hopes of propelling themselves up the league standings.

One such player who has been mentioned is Newcastle United’s Ritchie. The 33-year-old has played just one minute of football for the Magpies so far this season, and looks to be surplus to requirements at St James’ Park as things stand.

With question marks over his future on Tyneside, Portsmouth boss Cowley was asked for his take on potentially bringing Ritchie back to Fratton Park, with the Scotsman having been at the club for nine years between 2002 and 2011.

“I’d like him, is that possible? Well, we’d love to have Matt Ritchie. I’m not sure we’d be able to cover his wages coming to Portsmouth, though!,” he told The News.

‘That said, he loves the club and he’s been to a couple of games with his boys. We’d like him – I think our xG would go up then and there will be no moaning about set-pieces! I do think he will finish his career at Portsmouth, though.”

A strong possibility in the future…

Ritchie said in an interview two years ago that he had ‘unfinished business’ with Portsmouth and so it could be a strong possibility in the future. Perhaps January will be too soon for all parties, but it is certainly one to keep an eye out for in the months to come.

His contract expires in the summer and so Pompey will have a stronger case to bring the winger in. Although, if they made a move in January the asking price wouldn’t too high, but if they waited until the end of the season, they could save funds as Ritchie’s move would not demand a fee.

He would certainly improve their squad. He boasts plenty of experience having played in the higher divisions with the likes of Bournemouth and Newcastle and he has 16 caps at international level. There is no doubt that he would have a huge impact on the Portsmouth squad, whether they are in League One or the league above.