‘Just have the edge’ – Exeter City v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Exeter City host Ipswich Town in League One this weekend.

The Grecians should into the game full of confidence after their late win over Peterborough United last week, meaning they are now up into 9th after a solid season so far.

Gary Caldwell is still new to the job at Exeter City and he will be hoping to carry on the good work of his predecessor Matt Taylor, who left to join Rotherham United last month. Caldwell has inherited a decent squad that are competing well at this level and he will be hoping to guide his team to a third-straight home win this weekend.

The Tractor Boys meanwhile look like a good bet for promotion this season and they are currently 2nd; four points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Ipswich Town have lost just twice this season under Kieran McKenna and hold the best away record in the league, winning six of their nine games on the road. Despite this, McKenna’s side have drawn their last two games in League One.

Here, a handful of The 72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Both sides should be fresh for this one after a rare midweek with no games. Exeter City showed great resilience to come from behind and win last week and they’ll certainly be a good match for their opponents.

“I am expecting the Tractor Boys to gain automatic promotion this season. They have been consistent under McKenna so far, and even when things haven’t quite gone to plan they have managed to avoid defeat more often than not. They will be disappointed not to have beaten struggling Cheltenham Town in their last outing but had more than enough chances to win the game.

“I’m backing both teams to score in this one but I fancy Ipswich Town to just have the edge.”

Score prediction: Exeter City 1-2 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“This is a really tricky one for Ipswich Town. Exeter are formidable at home and Ipswich, making the long journey down to Exeter, will be in for a tough afternoon.

“But the Tractor Boys are good on the road and after a difficult draw v Cheltenham at Portman Rod last time out, maybe an away game will take the pressures off somewhat.

“Still, I think these two sides are very evenly matched on recent form, so I’m going to have to say draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Exeter City 1-1 Ipswich Town