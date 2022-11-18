Ipswich Town boss shares injury update on Gassan Ahadme and Greg Leigh

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed to the East Anglian Daily Times that Gassan Ahadme and Greg Leigh have returned to training.

Ipswich Town have been without summer signing Ahadme for the past two months, sitting out the last eight league games with an injury. Similarly, Leigh has missed the Tractor Boys’ last nine outings as he continues his rehabilitation after an injury of his own.

The former suffered a foot fracture, whilst the latter fractured his leg just one game later. Both players have had significant time out on the treatment table and now look to be returning to full fitness.

Manager McKenna spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times ahead of their clash with Exeter City tomorrow afternoon, and confirmed the duo were back in training.