‘Don’t stand a chance’ – Burton Albion v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Burton Albion host Plymouth Argyle in League One this weekend.

The Brewers are sat at the wrong end of the table after 18 games. Dino Maamria’s men are 23rd and are on a run of just one win in seven league outings. The dismissal of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was a much-needed move, and despite the league position not improving much, Burton Albion do look stronger under their former assistant.

League leaders Plymouth Argyle are setting the pace so far. They’re four points clear of Ipswich Town in 2nd and at the moment look better than the vast majority of sides in League One. The football is an attractive style which has been effective so far.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Burton Albion are big underdogs here. Their recent form is nothing short of abysmal, but their recent performance and comeback against Charlton Athletic shows a squad unwilling to lie down. That fight will need to continue if they want a chance of survival this year.

“Steven Schumacher has taken to the job perfectly since the unfortunate departure of Ryan Lowe last season. The big question for me is whether they can keep it up until the end of the season following last year’s drop off in form, and only time will tell.

“I can see this one only going one way however, with the visitors maintaining at least a four point lead at the top of League One.”

Score prediction: Burton Albion 1-3 Plymouth Argyle

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Luke Phelps

“Looking at the table, Burton Albion don’t stand a chance in this one. Plymouth are by far and away the best team in League One this season and Burton are one of the worst.

“But Burton’s stabilising form could present a bit of a banana skin for the Green Army this weekend, and with Schumacher’s side having not won in their last three away games, they’ll be very weary of their opponents this weekend.

“That being said, I do think there’s a huge gulf in class between these two and I think Plymouth will leave with all three points.”

Score prediction: Burton Albion 0-2 Plymouth Argyle