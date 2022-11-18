‘Could be bad news’ – Bristol Rovers v Peterborough United prediction: The72

Bristol Rovers host Peterborough United in League One tomorrow afternoon.

It has been a relatively decent return to the third tier for the Gas, who find themselves in 17th after picking up crucial points against promotion candidates Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks.

After winning three of their last five games, the Posh will be looking to continue their promotion bid after dropping points against Exeter City last time out. Grant McCann’s side have been clinical in front of goal this season, finding the net 34 times so far.

Peterborough United could narrow the gap between them and the automatic promotion places to just three points if they are able to get the win against an inconsistent Bristol Rovers side.

Ahead of this tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Will Gregory

“This fixture could be a crucial one for the Posh will be looking to cement their credentials at a possible return to the second tier the first time of asking.

“After a solid run of form, the Gas have slowed down in recent matches and have lacked discipline defensively which could be bad news against a Peterborough United side that score a lot of goals.

“Former Rovers’ striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been unstoppable in the final third this season for the Posh and could cause some problems for his former club.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-2 Peterborough United

Luke Phelps

“Despite being an opposite ends of the table, both these teams are proving hard to beat this season and so both face a really tough challenge in this one.

“Rovers haven’t lost at home in their last six whilst Posh’s away form has left a lot to be desired, and so I’m thinking this one will be a tight and cagey affair.

“Both these teams have a ringer in front of goal as well and so I’m going to predict a few goals, but a draw in the end.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 2-2 Peterborough United