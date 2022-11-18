‘An intriguing contest’ – Bradford City v Northampton Town prediction: The72

Bradford City host Northampton Town in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Bradford City and Northampton Town go head-to-head at The University of Bradford Stadium with just two points separating the sides in the table.

The Bantams go into the match in slightly better form than their opponents, winning their last two matches and having not lost any of their last six league games. The Yorkshire club currently sit in 4th and have been making good progress under boss Mark Hughes this season.

Their away form is among the best in the league so far but there is room for improvement at home, as the Bantams have won just three of their nine games on home soil so far.

Northampton Town currently occupy 3rd but have only won two of their last seven league matches. Having said that, the Cobblers did win in their last outing at Gillingham and boast a decent away record this term.

Jon Brady has done a good job at Sixfields since his appointment in early 2021 and although they missed out on promotion via the play-offs last season, there’s optimism they can go one better this time around.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ollie Trout

“This is an intriguing contest with Northampton Town the highest scorers in the division against a Bradford City side that don’t concede many. The Bantams are starting to hit form now and I expect them to be in the play-off picture come May.

“Brady’s Northampton will be determined to go up automatically and certainly have the quality to do so. Sam Hoskins has been banging in the goals for them so far, netting 13 from his 14 appearances, and if he continues like that from now until the end of the season then Northampton have every chance of achieving promotion.

“Both of these sides are no strangers to a draw in recent matches and have each shared the spoils in three of their last six encounters. I can’t see them being separated in this one either. It’s a draw for me.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-1 Northampton Town

Luke Phelps

“This is a really huge game at the top of the League Two table, with so much on offer for both sides here. Northampton are putting up some promotion-worthy numbers in front of goal and on the road, they’re formidable.

“And whilst Bradford have improved a lot under Hughes, their home form is still pretty poor, so I’m leaning towards an away win in this one.

“Both teams have the players capable of hurting the other side but I’m going to go with a narrow Northampton win.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-2 Northampton Town