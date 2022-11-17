Ipswich Town midfielder confirms talks over potential loan exit have taken place

Ipswich Town’s Cameron Humphreys has revealed talks have taken place over a potential loan exit, but said it’s not something he’s pushed for given his desire to break into Kieran McKenna’s first-team.

Ipswich Town talent Humphreys has been in and around the senior picture at Portman Road for a little while now.

The majority of his time on the training ground is spent with McKenna’s first-team and he’s played in seven games across all competitions this season, chipping in with one goal and one assist in the process.

Many players, at the age of 19, are either still playing youth football or out on loan, but Humphreys has now revealed that despite the fact the latter has been a possibility, it’s nothing something he’s wanted to ‘push’ for.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, the midfielder said his full focus is on forcing his way into the starting XI, saying:

“We had chats about loans but it wasn’t something we wanted to push for.

“I’ve been able to train with the senior squad since the first day of pre-season training and I’ve really felt a part of the group.

“At the minute my focus is on trying to do my best for Ipswich and to force my way into the team.

“Then, if I can do enough to earn the chance, I will be looking to play well and hopefully have other opportunities to play more regularly at that level. The chance to go out on loan might come but my focus is on staying here and looking to progress.”

Is there a need for a loan move?

Many believe that youngsters benefit from spending time out on loan before coming into the first-team picture with their parent clubs, giving them a chance to get more experience of a senior environment before making that step up.

However, Humphreys is already in and around the first-team at Ipswich Town, so a loan isn’t needed for that sake.

It could be needed in the future if regular chances in McKenna’s side aren’t coming though. He’s started two of the Tractor Boys’ last three League One games though, and he’s looking good value for the glowing reputation he’s earned in youth football.

So, while it’s not something that needs to come just yet, it’s worth keeping a loan in mind. For now though, Humphreys will be hoping to make the most of the chances he gets to prove just why he’s one of the League One club’s most promising talents.