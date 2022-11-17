Can you remember Coventry City’s biggest defeat and biggest victory from the past 7 seasons?

Coventry City looked like relegation fodder after the first few games of the season. But an upturn in form sees the Sky Blues sitting in 11th place of the table for this World Cup break.

Mark Robins’ side have found their footing in the league this season, with four-straight wins going into this World Cup break leaving them in the top half of the Championship table.

It comes after a dogged start to the season, and Coventry still have a couple of games in hand on the teams above them, so where they might finish this season is anyone’s guess.

