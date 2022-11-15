What’s the latest on Sander Berge and when will he be back in action for Sheffield United?

Sheffield United talisman Sander Berge has been missing from action for the past month.

Berge, 24, started the season in fine form for Sheffield United, scoring three and assisting three in his opening 12 Championship appearances of the campaign.

But in the 1-0 defeat at home to QPR last month, Berge suffered what looked like a serious injury, and Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said at the time:

“Sander will be back after the World Cup, he’s ruptured his ankle ligaments. Doesn’t need surgery but was as bad as it looked.”

So what’s the latest on Berge’s injury situation?

Berge has obviously not featured since. He joined a number of other first-team players on the sidelines as Sheffield United experience another season of mass casualties.

But ahead of a Championship clash v Rotherham United earlier this month, Berge provided an update on his situation in the club’s matchday programme (via Football League World).

He wrote:

“I’m getting better and better now thankfully, and my sole focus is on returning to action as soon as possible. It is always a blow and there is never a good time to be out injured, but I’m getting stronger now and in some ways the World Cup break that is coming up is at an ideal time for me because it means I’m not missing so many games and I’m hoping to be back to help the lads as soon as possible.”

And that’s the message that Blades coach Stuart McCall relayed last week. He said ahead of the Rotherham defeat:

“We’ve got to be fully on it for the next two, then go into that break and get a few more bodies back. Get the lads that are carrying injuries rested and the other lads that have been out injured near a return.”

So for Sheffield United, this unprecedented break in the middle of the season could actually be a blessing in disguise. The club’s injury problems have been as bad as anyone’s in the league and Berge in particular is a big miss for them.

But like Heckingbottom said last month, it seems like Berge will be back after the break and it seems like he’s on track to make that return date.

He won’t be rushed back into action, but when he’s fully-fit and firing, he’ll be a huge boost for the Blades who have managed to maintain some decent form despite injuries.

They currently sit in 2nd place of the table.