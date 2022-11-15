What’s the latest on Kean Bryan’s injury and will he be available for West Brom after the World Cup?

West Brom defender Kean Bryan has missed over a year of football after sustaining an ACL injury.

Bryan, 26, joined West Brom ahead of last season. There was a lot of excitement surrounding his arrival but just three games into the Championship season, he picked up a long-term ACL injury.

He was initially ruled out for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign and he’s yet to feature in this campaign either.

So what’s the latest on Bryan’s injury?

So far this season, West Brom have had to deal with three lengthy injuries to Bryan, Daryl Dike, and Semi Ajayi.

But soon after arriving at the club, manager Carlos Corberan gave an optimistic update on the trio, telling Express & Star:

“They are in the last step of their recoveries, that’s why the physical and medical department moved the players to work with the assistant coaches.”

Corberan went on to suggest that all three could feature before the World Cup break, but only Dike did after he came on as a late subtitute v Stoke City last time.

And the last update we had on Bryan came yesterday, when BirminghamLive revealed that both he, Ajayi, and Karlan Grant are ‘getting ever closer to returning to action’, suggesting that the trio are set to join their teammates for their warm-weather training camp in Spain during the World Cup break.

After such a serious and long-term injury, Bryan certainly won’t be rushed back. But his return will definitely be a boost for Corberan who only really has Darnell Furlong, and maybe Martin Kelly, to deploy on the right of a back-four.

It seems like Bryan will make his return to action in the New Year.