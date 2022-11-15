‘They could surprise a few people’ – Salford City v Peterborough United prediction: The72

Salford City host Peterborough United in the FA Cup tomorrow night.

League One side Peterborough United head to League Two side Salford City tomorrow night, in an FA Cup replay.

The two sides met at Peterborough’s Weston Homes Stadium earlier this month and played out a goalless draw.

Since then, Salford have played twice in League Two, drawing one and losing the other, whilst Posh have played once in League One, in a game they lost 3-2 away at Exeter City.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction…

Luke Phelps

“I wouldn’t have expected this game to go to a replay, but credit to Salford for their performance in the opening bout between these two sides.

“Posh are flying high in League One this season but they’ve got a pretty hectic week or so ahead, with three games coming in the next seven days.

“Whether they’ll prioritise this FA Cup clash remains to be seen, but I think Salford will be right up for this one and I think they could surprise a few people tonight.

“They have some talented players in their ranks and I expect them to be eager to face a tough foe in Peterborough United.”

Score prediction: Salford City 1-0 Peterborough United

James Ray

“Both sides should be up for this one given the financial benefits that can come from an FA Cup run, but there’s no doubting that both teams will be prioritising their respective promotion pushes.

“That could lead to rotation from both the Ammies and the Posh, and I think that’s where the League One side could get their advantage from. Posh’s away record in the league has been poor and Salford should look to capitalise on that, but they’ve had their own struggles at home too.

“It’s setting up to be an intriguing tie, but I’m backing Posh to progress here.”

Score prediction: Salford City 1-3 Peterborough United