Sheffield Wednesday ace linked with Dutch giants

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is being eyed up by PSV, reports The Star.

Dele-Bashiru, 21, sees his Sheffield Wednesday contract expire next summer.

The former Manchester City midfielder has attracted a number of clubs in the past year or so with Blackpool having tried to sign him in the summer, and with Besiktas having been linked as well.

But an emerging report from The Star says that Dutch giants PSV are the latest team to show an interest in the midfielder, who’s scored four goals in 13 League One appearances so far this season.

The Star also reports that contract talks between the Owls and Dele-Bashiru remain ongoing, but ‘key elements in the discussions that haven’t been agreed upon yet’.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit in 3rd place of the League One table after a strong start to the 2022/23 campaign, with the Owls currently on 37 points.

A potential blow on the horizon…

Given the fact that PSV are based outside of the UK, they can arrange pre-contract terms with Dele-Bashiru from January onwards.

Similar kind of deals have happened with Sheffield Wednesday players in the past and Moore will certainly be weary of it happening again, and to a key player in Dele-Bashiru too.

But the player will obviously have ambitions to play as a high as possible. Sheffield Wednesday might need to secure promotion to keep him around, but then again, the lure of PSV and European football will no doubt be attractive to Dele-Bashiru.

It’s a difficult one to predict at this early stage. But it certainly seems like the Owls could be left disappointed with this one.