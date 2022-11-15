Sheffield United star reveals he would ‘love to’ extend current deal

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has told The Star that he would ‘love to’ sign a contract extension, with his contract set to expire next year.

Sheffield United have enjoyed a successful start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign, sitting in 2nd place going into the World Cup break. One player who has been key to their early season success is McBurnie.

The 26-year-old is the club’s joint top scorer along with Iliman Ndiaye, with both players currently on nine goals in the league.

McBurnie’s contract is set to come to an end in June next year, and there has been talk surrounding his future at Bramall Lane, especially considering his goalscoring form of late. Speaking to The Star, he revealed he is happy at the club.

“I had the conversation with my missus the other day, I’m really enjoying it,” he said.

“The fans are great with me, I love the boys and I love the coaching staff. I do really feel settled and I think that’s one thing for me; when I am settled you do see the best side of me. it was the same when I was at Swansea, I felt settled and I felt like everything was a part of me.”

When asked if he wants to extend his contract at Sheffield United, McBurnie was very clear with his response.

“I’d love to. It’s such a big club, I’m really enjoying playing football here and hopefully if we can get to where we want to be this year, then why not?”

A huge boost for the Blades…

It is always a risk when one of your best performing players’ contract is coming to an end. It means interested clubs elsewhere may fancy their chances of prizing him away with a good offer so the current club don’t lose him for free next summer. Therefore, for McBurnie to state he wants to stay is a huge boost.

He has become an integral part of the side and should he continue his fine form in front of goal, it is likely the Blades won’t hesitate to enter into contract talks with the player as soon as possible.

There has been interest from elsewhere too and so it is a blow for the likes of Rangers. However, Rangers’ loss is Sheffield United’s gain, should they see fit to extend his current deal beyond next summer.