Paul Heckingbottom makes loan revelation regarding Sheffield United midfielder

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed a ‘couple’ of loans have been lined up for Ollie Arblaster recently, but they haven’t been able to let him out amid midfield injuries.

Sheffield United talent Arblaster made his first Championship start for the Blades at the weekend.

He’s been in and around the first-team picture all season and amid injuries to John Fleck, Sander Berge, Tommy Doyle and Ismaila Coulibaly, he was brought into the starting XI against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Now, Blades boss Heckingbottom has moved to shed some light on the loan situation surrounding the 18-year-old.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, he stated that although a ‘couple of things’ have been lined up for Arblaster recently, the shortage of options in the middle of the park has meant they can’t really afford to let him out. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“When he didn’t go out to start with we wanted him around it.

“We have had a couple of things lined up for him recently but we can’t allow him to go out.

“I could probably let him out now, but the problem is even if it was a youth loan he’d miss Huddersfield, our next game. I don’t know, with the way it’s going, what numbers we are going to have, so we can’t really.”

Arblaster is highly rated and although injuries have pushed him into the limelight a little earlier than some might have thought, he’s in the first-team on merit. He looks to have a bright future at Bramall Lane and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he can land a senior role on a long-term basis moving forward.

However, when the likes of Fleck, Berge, Doyle and Coulibaly are back to 100%, the door may open for a loan exit then.

It makes sense to keep him around as cover until then, but when Heckingbottom has some more options available, it could be beneficial to get him out on loan.

Arblaster has spent time with Bradford Park Avenue before and another spell away from Sheffield United gaining senior experience could be best for his development when the Blades’ midfield injury issues have eased.