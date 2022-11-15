Norwich City training footage provides promising update on striker’s injury situation

Norwich City have posted footage on social media of striker Adam Idah back out on the grass after undergoing knee surgery earlier this season.

Norwich City youngster Idah has been in and around the first-team at Carrow Road for a fair while now.

Upon the Canaries’ drop back down to the Championship, fans thought this season would be a great chance for the promising Irishman to really stake a claim for a regular starting role, but injury has limited him to get six minutes of league action.

He underwent knee surgery earlier in the campaign and has been on the road to recovery since.

Now, a promising update has emerged on his bid to get back to full fitness. Norwich City have shared footage of Idah back out on the grass in training as he steps up his bid to return to action. By no means is it particularly high intensity just yet, but to see him on the pitch with a ball at his feet will be a welcome sight for all.

Readying for a return…

Idah should be on course for a return to competitive action by the time the World Cup is done and dusted, with the break providing the striker with a good chance to get back up to speed.

He’s shown before he can be a danger up top and he’ll be keen to start getting some more goals to his name over the second half of the season. Idah has eight goals and two assists in 56 outings for Norwich City so far.

At 21, the Cork-born talent has the best years of his career ahead of him and it will be hoped those can be spent at Carrow Road.