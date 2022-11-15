Move to Aston Villa? Stay at QPR? The likeliest outcome for Ilias Chair as we near the January transfer window

QPR favourite Ilias Chair has been linked with a move to Aston Villa ahead of the January transfer window.

The Moroccan international has featured in all 21 of QPR’s Championship fixtures so far this season, scoring three and assisting six.

He remains a key player for the R’s and under Mick Beale, Chair has become a much more rounded player for QPR.

But Beale’s former employers Aston Villa have been credited with an interest in the attacking midfielder as we approach the January transfer window.

Here we discuss what Chair’s likeliest outcome might be in January…

Move to Aston Villa? Stay at QPR?

It was Football Insider who claimed last month that Aston Villa were keen on Chair. At the time, Villa were struggling in the Premier League but Unai Emery has since dragged his side up the standings – Villa sit in 12th place of the table going into this World Cup break.

So whether or not Villa need to go out and spend big in January remains to be seen. There’s definitely areas in the side that could do with bolstering, but there’s also other players said to be on their radar – Watford’s Ismaila Sarr being one.

As for QPR, they have Chair under contract until 2025. They’re also in the midst of a promotion push and after seeing their form dwindle in recent weeks, selling a key man in January is surely something that’s not on Beale and QPR’s agenda.

What’s more is that Chair has struggled a bit in recent fixtures, which might tempt Villa into sidelining their interest in the QPR man for now.

So it seems that Chair’s likeliest outcome in January will be to stay at QPR. There’s no pressure on the club to sell and they won’t want to given the fact that they’ve shown promotion form under Beale this season.

But Villa have money to spend, so nothing is guaranteed.