Manchester City legend currently working at Tottenham considered for Wigan Athletic job, but he doesn’t want it

Wigan Athletic were keen on Manchester City legend Yaya Toure for their vacant managerial position, but the 39-year-old doesn’t want to be considered for the job, it’s been said.

Wigan Athletic are on the lookout for their next manager after parting ways with Leam Richardson last week.

Several names have so far been linked with the job including Neil Critchley and Steven Gerrard. And now journalist Mike Minay says that the Championship club ‘were attracted’ to Toure, but that the former City favourite ‘doesn’t wish to be considered’.

Minay tweeted:

Believe that Wigan were attracted to Yaya Toure for vacant manager’s role but he doesn’t wish to be considered. Currently at Spurs and has long term ambition of management. #WAFC #ManCity #MCFC — Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) November 15, 2022

Toure currently works as an academy coach for Manchester City’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

But the Ivorian is best know for his time at City as a player where he racked up 316 appearances in all competitions, scoring 79 goals and winning three Premier League titles.

Since retiring, Toure has been working in and around Europe as a coach, before he landed his current position at Spurs last summer.

Wigan Athletic ready to task a risk?

Toure is an unproven manager. But that’s the trend that clubs seem to be going for at the moment, with another name linked to the Latics job today being Duncan Ferguson.

The days of bringing in an experienced and proven manager seem to be drifting away, because those types of appointments don’t always work out.

For Wigan, they face the threat of relegation this season and so they need a manager capable of dragging them out of the bottom three.

And for Toure, the Wigan job would be a very difficult one to take on as his first managerial position – the club is struggling both on and off the pitch and it might not be such an attractive opening for a lot of up-and-coming coaches.

Wigan return to action v Millwall next month.