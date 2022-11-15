Luton Town managerial candidate responds to speculation over possible Hatters move

Northampton Town’s Jon Brady has said he has had no contact over the vacant post as Luton Town boss.

Luton Town lost manager Nathan Jones to Premier League side Southampton earlier this month and ever since, speculation has been rife over the vacant post at Kenilworth Road.

The latest said to be on the Hatters’ managerial shortlist is Northampton Town boss Brady.

The Australian took over at Sixfields in February 2021 after five years as one of the club’s youth coaches and he’s impressed since. He guided the Cobblers to the play-offs last season after only just missing out on automatic promotion and has his side sat in 3rd place as it stands.

Now, amid the links with a move to Luton Town, Brady has spoken out on the links.

As quoted by the Northampton Chronicle, the 47-year-old said that he’s had no contact over the job at Kenilworth Road and is ‘loving’ his time with Northampton Town, saying:

“Late last night (Monday) one of my mates sent me a text and that was the first I knew about it! “I’m here and I’m loving what I do with Northampton so I can absolutely assure you that no-one from Luton has contacted the club or me about it and it was news to me last night.”

The hunt goes on?

Obviously, things can change very quickly and the situation regarding Luton Town’s claimed interest in Brady could develop at any time. However, Brady seems firmly focused on matters with the Cobblers, and he’s had no indication of any interest just yet.

It would be a gamble bringing in a coach who hasn’t managed above League Two before, but Brady is highly-regarding for the job done at Sixfields.

There are some other strong candidates for the vacant post though, and you’d have to think they would be preferable choices. The likes of Neil Critchley and Rob Edwards have experience at a higher level and come with a bit more pedigree in the dugout.