Luton Town keen on League Two boss, report claims

Luton Town have a ‘strong interest’ in Northampton Town manager Job Brady, claims Football Insider.

Brady, 47, has been in charge of Northampton Town since last year. Currently, his side sit in 3rd place of the League Two table after an impressive start to the season, with his side having finished in 4th place last time round.

But now Football Insider are claiming that Championship club Luton Town are keen on Brady, after the Hatters saw former manager Nathan Jones leave for Southampton last week.

Born in Australia, Brady played for the likes of Rushden & Diamonds, Stevenage, Cambridge United and more during his playing career, having made his name as a manager with non-league side Brackley Town.

After working as a youth team manager with Northampton, he was handed the managerial job last year and he’s since overseen 96 games, boasting a win percentage of 41.7%.