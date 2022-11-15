Journalist says Championship star would be ‘very interested’ in Manchester United move

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons would be ‘very interested’ in a move to Manchester United, believes journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is looking at bolstering his options on the right-hand side of defence in January and a report from The Sun has said Norwich City man Aarons is on their radar as a potential option.

They stated the Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the 22-year-old after impressing for the Canaries every since bursting onto the senior stage at Carrow Road.

Aarons has been key in promotions to the Premier League and when in the top-tier, he’s stood out as one of the club’s better players despite their struggles in the division.

Now, amid Aarons’ links with a move away, reporter O’Rourke has delivered his verdict on a possible move.

As quoted by Give Me Sport, he said he believes the Norwich City star would be ‘very interested’ in heading to Old Trafford, saying:

“Obviously, Max Aarons is a very good player and has been talked about for a long time now with a lot of top clubs across Europe.

“I’m sure, if Manchester United are looking at right-backs, he is on their list but quite how far up is open to debate.

“I think Max Aarons is a hungry player and I’m sure the chance to go to Manchester United is something that he would be very interested in.”

An exit on the cards?

Aarons has long been one of the standout players at Carrow Road and at his age, it’s clear to see that he’s got a bright future in the game and plenty of time to maximise his potential.

Given Norwich City’s status as somewhat of a ‘yo-yo club’, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see if his long-term future lies away from them too.

A move back to the Premier League or to a club cemented in the tip-flight seems an inevitability for Aarons, it just remains to be seen when he makes that move and when he does, who he ends up signing for.

Norwich will be hopeful of keeping one of their best players onboard, but it seems an unlikely outcome.