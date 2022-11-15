In-form striker among West Brom starlets attracting loan interest, report claims

West Brom starlets Reyes Cleary, Ethan Ingram and Zac Ashworth are among the Baggies youngsters attracting loan interest ahead of January, Birmingham Live has said.

West Brom’s youth academy has produced some top talents over the years.

Of the current crop of youngsters, striker Cleary is probably the most exciting talent. The powerful 18-year-old has been prolific at youth level for the Baggies and currently has 11 goals in seven Premier League 2 outings this season.

His form has seen him earn four senior appearances and now, it seems his record his drawing interest from elsewhere too.

Birmingham Live states that Cleary is among the West Brom talents attracting loan interest from the EFL. Full-backs Ethan Ingram and Zac Ashworth are drawing attention too after impressive for the U21s alongside Cleary so far this campaign.

It is said that they could be granted loan exits in January, though it remains to be seen how their situations pan out.

Best for development?

As much as West Brom will want a successful youth team, if loan exits for their top youngsters are best for their career prospects, they should see temporary moves sanctioned in January.

It will be interesting to see what they opt to do though. In terms of senior experience, they’re all quite raw, playing only 12 times for the Baggies’ first-team between the three of them.

That’s why a loan could be best though. A strong spell away from The Hawthorns could fast track them to the senior side and would give them a valuable test of first-team football before making the step up with West Brom.

The moves will have to be carefully considered, but winter exits could be beneficial for all parties.