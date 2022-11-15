Hull City recall youngster from non-league loan deal

Hull City have recalled Jevon Mills from his loan spell at non-league side Gateshead, the Championship club have confirmed.

Hull City sent out 11 players on loan deals in the summer, eight of which ply their trade in non-league. One of those was 19-year-old Mills, who was sent to National League side Gateshead until January.

The centre-back had played just seven times for the Heed since making the switch on September 1st, but has not been involved in the matchday squad for the club’s last three games, against Solihull Moors, Chesterfield and Yeovil Town respectively.

Liam Rosenior’s side have now made the decision to bring Mills back to the MKM Stadium, cutting his loan deal short. The club confirmed the news via their official website in their loan roundup.

A fair decision but strange timing…

Recalling the young defender looks to be a suitable decision, especially given his lack of playing time in recent weeks. Hull City will have wanted to send Mills to Gateshead to get valuable playing time and minutes out on the pitch and if that looks to be in doubt then a recall seems fair.

However, the timing of it seems strange. With the National League set to continue over the World Cup break and the Championship set to stop, Mills could have worked his way back into the Gateshead side and played during the break, instead of coming back to Hull City to train.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, it is likely the Tigers will look to loan out Mills again. He is highly regarded at the MKM Stadium and showed his ability and talent in flashes out on loan, so it is likely there will be interested clubs in the weeks and months to come.